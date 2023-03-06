GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for shooting his girlfriend in 2021.

According to the Greenwood County Solicitor’s Office, Scotty Joe Fowler, 41, was convicted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In April 2021, deputies were dispatched to Fowler’s residence where they saw him holding a sheet to his girlfriend’s head in an attempt to stop bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed the girlfriend who said Fowler had abused her in the past and that the shooting was not an accident.

Investigators interviewed a resident who said Fowler had put a gun to the woman’s head and threatened her multiple times.

Fowler told conflicting stories about the events leading up to the shooting, according to the solicitor’s office.

Investigators also located several bullet holes in the wall of the bedroom shared by Fowler and his girlfriend.