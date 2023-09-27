SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to a domestic incident on Tuesday.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitors Office, 30-year-old Jamie Terrell Kates, of Spartanburg pleaded guilty to criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary in the second degree violent and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

According to the solicitor’s office, on May 16, 2021, around 3 a.m. Kates went to the home of a woman whom he was previously in a relationship with and awoke her by beating on the door and forcing entry into her home.

The woman made an attempt to escape. Kates chased her and found her outside of the home.

She was punched and kicked multiple times in her head, back and legs, according to the solicitor’s office.

Kates grabbed the woman by her neck and attempted to take her back to the home. While doing so, a neighbor pulled up and he ran.

At the time of the attack, the woman had an Order of Protection against Kates. The woman was also pregnant with Kates’ child. The woman lost the baby.

Kates’ prior criminal history includes a conviction for Burglary in the Second Degree Violent and two convictions for possession of a weapon by a violent felon.