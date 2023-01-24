GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.

According to the solicitor’s office, the crime happened in October of 2021.

Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Spartanburg to:

armed robbery

assault & battery

kidnapping

two weapons offenses

Circuit Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie issued the sentence. The solicitor’s office said that the crimes happened at the Southern Pride Gas Station located at 1997 Nazareth Church Road in Spartanburg County.

Peterson entered the store around 9:30 p.m., went behind the counter, pointed a loaded gun at the cashier, and demanded everything in the register. Peterson fired two shots while in the store.

Peterson left the store with about $300. Investigators used facial recognition software and information from the public to identify Peterson who admitted to the robbery when arrested.

Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith prosecuted Peterson. For more information, contact Solicitor Barry Barnette at (864)-596-2575.