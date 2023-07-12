SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of his friend.

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Dylan Bryce Painter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence.

The crimes occurred on Zimmerman Road in Inman on June 14, 2021, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting where a 911 caller said a man had entered his home without permission and threatened to assault him.

Investigators learned that the caller later identified as Painter had previously been in a domestic dispute with a woman a short time before the shooting.

The woman left the residence and called Painter’s best friend Mason Davis in order to calm Painter, investigators said.

When Davis arrived at the home, he got into an argument with Painter according to officials. Painter then shot Davis three times in the back with a shotgun.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Painter claimed self-defense but later determined that his claim was not credible based on physical evidence, wounds of the victim’s body and the suspect’s various accounts of the incident.

Painter received 25 years for voluntary manslaughter, 5 years for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and 3 years for second-degree domestic violence.

All Painter’s sentences will be served concurrently according to the solicitor’s office.