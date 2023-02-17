SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a deadly shooting in 2019.

According to the Seventh Solicitor’s Office, 37-year-old Rishard Lewis Geter was tried and found guilty of murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

7NEWS previously reported the crimes occurred on November 1, 2019, on Amherst Drive in the Park Hills neighborhood in Spartanburg.

Following a disagreement, Geter jumped from a vehicle while armed and fired a pistol 10 times at Jason Eison, according to the solicitor’s office.

Eison suffered seven gunshot wounds and was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Geter’s prior criminal history included convictions for unlawful carrying of a handgun, trespassing, possession of a stolen pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, assault with intent to kill, and domestic violence in the second degree.

Geter was on probation at the time of the 2019 crimes.