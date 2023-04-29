A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2021.

Samuel T. Riser, 37, was tried and found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in reference to a shooting in December of 2021.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the crimes occurred at an apartment complex on Blackstock Road after Riser had a verbal argument with a woman he had been dating.

During the argument at the woman’s home, her children and neighbors witnessed Riser break two televisions.

Riser left the home. Within five minutes of leaving, he returned and began shooting at her in front of her children.

He fired eight shots at the woman causing a total of nine gunshot wounds.

Riser fled the scene.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found Riser’s car hidden behind a relative’s home in Woodruff.

Riser then turned himself into law enforcement the day after the shooting.

Riser’s prior criminal history included convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and domestic violence.

According to the solicitor’s office, the woman has fully recovered from the incident.