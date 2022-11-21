UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.

Tyler Jerdo, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to ill-treatment of animals, possession

with intent to distribute methamphetamine, resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue light.

We previously reported that deputies responded to a home after a county employee saw a dog’s paw screwed into the door frame.

According to the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor, Jerdo used an electric drill to screw the paws of the puppy.

While placing Jerdo under arrest, deputies found him to be in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The judge sentenced 12 years suspended on 4 years with 3 years of probation to follow.

The solicitor’s office said the puppy has recovered from its injuries and has been adopted into a loving home.