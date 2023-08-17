GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug and gun crimes.

Jeremy John Smith, 35, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, a search warrant was executed on a house on Sumpter Street in Greenwood.

During the search, officials seized fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as digital scales and a large amount of cash. They also seized a shotgun and two guns.

Federal law prohibits Smith from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his prior convictions for assault and battery first degree, burglary second degree, and common law robbery.