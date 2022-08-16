UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man was sentenced to prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Benjamin Ross Glenn, of Union, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

In November 2020, the attorney general’s office was sent child abuse material from a user of a file-sharing network.

After obtaining subscriber information for the user, a search warrant was executed on Glenn’s house where electronic items were seized.

After a forensic examination, additional child sexual abuse material was found on the defendant’s cell phone.

The attorney general’s office said Glenn was a prior sex offender from a hand-on offense with a minor in North Carolina.

Glenn was sentenced to six years in prison suspended to five years in prison followed by two years of probation. He will also be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.