GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is “still working” following a $300,000 lottery win.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner was on his way home from work when he stopped by the Marathon station at 1814 Woodruff Road in Greenville.

He scratched the ticket while putting gas in his car, and was shocked by his good luck.

“I’m still working”, he said.

With the money, he plans to help his family and friends.