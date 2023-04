SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is now $1 million richer after a lucky Mega Millions win.

The ticket was purchased at the Garden Spot on South Pine Street in Spartanburg.

The winner matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball from the February 10 drawing.

The new millionaire told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that “you can’t win unless you play.”

He said the win will go toward his retirement.

The odds of winning $1 million playing Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.