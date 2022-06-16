LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA) – An Upstate man was laying down when he scratched a lottery ticket and won $200,000.

“I just laid there,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when he saw the six figures.

He went on to say that he almost didn’t stop to buy the $5 scratch-off at the Store #105 on 502 N. Harper Street in Laurens.

“I was going home,” he said. “Then I changed my mind and stopped at the store.”

That decision to stop and play the lottery won him the first top prize of $200,000 in the Carolina Gold 50X game.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.