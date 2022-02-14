Upstate man wins $30,000 while trying new lottery game

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate lottery player switches it up and wins $30,000 on a scratch-off.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Country Food Mart #2 on the Walhalla Highway in Pickens County.

The winner said he played Pick 3 for years, only winning small amounts, so he decided to make a change, S.C. Education Lottery said. He picked out a $2 Lucky No 7 Doubler scratch-off and won the ticket’s top prize.

Officials said there are two more top prizes remaining. Country Food Mart #2 received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.