FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is $300,000 richer after a lucky scratch ticket purchase in Fountain Inn.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the $10 Win Big Money scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Exxon gas station on North Main Street in Fountain Inn.

The winner told lottery officials that the win felt like the whole world lifted off his shoulders.

He said he hasn’t spent much of his winnings but he’s “got some things that I’ve wanted my whole life.”

The $10 Win Big Money game still has one $300,000 top prize still available.