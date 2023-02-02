REIDVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man scratched his way to a $500,000 lottery win. If only his wife believed him.

“When she saw it, she thought it was a fake,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The $10 $500,000 Multiplier Money scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Scotchman on Reidville Road in Reidville.

The winner said he stopped for a cup of coffee and decided to the the ticket.

The lottery said the couple is now debt free with money set aside for their kids’ future.

Two more top prizes remain for the $500,000 Multiplier Money game.