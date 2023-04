CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man scratched his way to a $75,000 lottery win.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said ticket was purchased at the Speedee Mart on West Main Street in Clinton.

The man told lottery officials he had to triple-check the Crossword Tripler ticket to make sure he won.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

The ticket was the last top prize for the Crossword Tripler game.