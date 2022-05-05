CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he assaulted an Upstate mayor with a metal chair.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Burton Drive in reference to an assault.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined that the victim, Calhoun Falls Mayor Terrico Holland, was assaulted.

Deputies said Holland was hit multiple times with a metal chair.

After an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Jonah Wilson, of Calhoun Falls.

Wilson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery.