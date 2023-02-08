RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.

According to deputies, the traffic stop was conducted on Ellenboro Henrietta Road on a truck displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Deputies requested assistance from the Rutherford County’s Narcotics Unit and K-9, Jumper, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On the scene, K-9 Jumper, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and two sets of digital scales.

As a result, driver, Cody Ryan Rollins, 25, and passenger, Julius Tyrone Miller, 51, were charged with the following:

Cody Ryan Rollins:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking opium or heroin

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Operate vehicle with no insurance

Fictitious registration plate

He was given a $225,000 bond.

Julius Tyrone Miller:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking opium or heroin

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given $200,000 bond.