GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate middle school teacher passed away Tuesday evening.

According to the Greenville County Schools, Jeremy Barnette passed away unexpectedly.

Barnette was a teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School where he taught Gateway to Technology.

He graduated from Chapman High School. He then graduated with an undergrad and graduate degrees from North Greenville University.

He leaves behind a wife and a son.