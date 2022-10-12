ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an ATV accident near Iva on Sunday, according to Anderson District 3.

Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, was injured in an ATV accident and died.

Anderson District 3 released a statement on Wednesday:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff of Starr-Iva Middle School. The district crisis team will continue to be on-site to provide counseling, assistance, and support as needed.”

Three other Starr-Iva Middle School students were involved but are now at home.

