SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- TOTAL Ministries announced it will host a mobile food pantry registration Monday.

According to a news release, the registration will be held at 976 South Pine Street in Spartanburg on June 26th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TOTAL Ministries said they will register the first 150 households.

Spartanburg County residents are asked to bring current photo identification cards. Food pick up will be on Thursday, June 29 at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Spartanburg.

Organizers said pre-registration is required to be able to pick up food. One person per household is eligible to register.

TOTAL Ministries of Spartanburg County aims to assist families who are facing a financial crisis.