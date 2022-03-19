WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – Theresa Garrett lives more than 5,000 miles from Ukraine. But, she is dedicated to helping the Ukrainian people survive.

“The people there have nothing to work with,” said Garrett.

Garrett is a missionary with The Masters Mission. This month, she received a letter from a woman she calls her “Ukrainian sister” begging for help.

“We have family members who have actually had the windows and doors blown out of their homes. Bombs have dropped just a few hundred feet from their house. Everything’s just demolished.”

Garrett and The Masters Mission are now collecting donations for refugees and people fighting on the frontlines, including binoculars, first aid kits, helmets, bullet proof vests, clothing and food.

Garrett said financial donations are most helpful because the Ukrainian people can immediately use that money to buy their own goods and supplies.

“They are trying to survive. They are not going to give their country up. They are going to go down with the fight. They need all the help that you can give. Most of all, they need your prayers.”

How to donate

You can send any goods to The Masters Mission.

Address: P.O. Box 1565, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29598

Phone: (864) 377-0643