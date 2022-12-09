Two one hundred dollar bills on top of many receipts for lottery tickets.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.

The mom won the cash on a scratch-off ticket in November, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

“I haven’t bought the first thing for myself,” she confessed. “Not yet.”

However, the mom did spilt the $300,000 win with her sons.

She said she was with one of her sons when she purchased the ticket at the Power Trac #13 on in Anderson. Her son scratched it.

“He screamed,” she said.

Her sons said they weren’t surprised by her generosity.