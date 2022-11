Christmas hat with film board in the snow

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate movie theater will be showing free Christmas movies during the month of December.

NCG Cinemas, located at 1985 E Main Street, will screen three movies beginning at 11 a.m. on its designated days.

The following Christmas movies will be shown:

ELf Friday, December 2 – Sunday, December 4 The Grinch (2018) Friday, December 11 – Sunday, December 11 The Polar Express Wednesday, December 14 – Thursday, December 24

