LINCOLN, Neb. (WSPA) — Nebraska freshman, and former Wren and Legacy Early College basketball star, Bryce McGowens announced he’s declaring for the 2022 NBA draft.

McGowens announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon.

In his post, McGowens, who played with his older brother Trey this season, wrote “I’m grateful I got to play alongside my brother Trey and it’s something I will always cherish.”

The Pendleton native played three high school seasons at Wren before competing at Legacy Early College his senior season. He was Nebraska’s highest-rated recruit in program history.

McGowens was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and was also named Third-Team All Big Ten for the 2021-22 season as he averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He recorded a Cornhuskers program record for points in a conference game by a freshman with 29 against Rutgers. He also broke the program’s freshman record for points in a season (522).

“This past year has put me in the best position possible to chase my lifelong goal of being in the League,” his post read.

He’s currently projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23.