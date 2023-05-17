GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – World War II veterans from the Upstate took to the skies Tuesday as part of Dream Flights.

The veterans flew out from the Greenville Downtown Airport.

The non-profit honors military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime – a flight in a Boeing Stearman plane.

7NEWS spoke with one of the veterans about what this flight meant to him.

“It gives me the feeling that there’s somebody, an organization that wants to remember the veterans and keep the aviation of that time alive,” Navy Veteran Howard Bruning said.

Every veteran who took a Dream Flight gets to sign the tail of the plane. The plane’s tail will be preserved and eventually displayed in a museum in Nevada.