SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Nature-lovers, your help is needed. Last week’s weather left a mess behind on one popular trail in Spartanburg, and volunteers are needed.

An Upstate non-profit has spent days cleaning up at the Cottonwood Trail. Damage was done by severe weather and flooding.

The Cottonwood Trail is part of the Edwin M. Griffin Nature Preserve, with 115 acres and 5 miles of trails.

The Spartanburg Area Conservancy, or SPACE, owns the land.

“When a big flood happens, our staff is out here taking care of this place. The whole reason we own it is for the public to use it and enjoy it,” said Sam Parrott, executive director at Spartanburg Area Conservancy.

SPACE has preserved 5,500 acres in the Upstate.

Parrott said their staff has been cleaning up the trails.

“The timing was really serendipitous, we got a grant from the Millikan and Company Foundation. Today, picked up a tractor that was funded by them,” said Parrott.

With the ground cleaned up and dirt re-paved, they need help clearing debris from the water.

“As you can see, over the edge, we’ve got just tons of trash. Any litter that’s anywhere in the county, it’s going to go to your water system,” said the Parrott.

SPACE is calling on the community to help.

“If we aren’t out here as a community, picking up garbage, essentially, then it’s just sitting in the water that we drink,” said Parrott.

Parrott said they need as many volunteers as they can get. They are hoping for at least 15 to 20.

“What we need is people to come prepared to get dirty, we have trash that’s in difficult places to get to. So, we’re going to get creative,” he said.

SPACE is asking anyone with a pool to bring a pool net, and to wear waders or clothes/shoes they don’t mind getting dirty.

Parrott said around 100,000 people use the Nature Preserve each year. So, they’re hoping the trail lovers will give back.

“Trails taken care of, but now it’s time to turn our focus to the trash and debris that’s left behind,” he said.

The big clean-up event is on Saturday, May 6, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The organization is asking people to meet at the Beechwood Entrance.

