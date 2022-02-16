Upstate non-profit creates job program for people with disabilities

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A partnership, announced Tuesday night in Greenville, will create job opportunities for people with special needs.

The Barbara Stone Foundation has joined two other groups to launch a pilot program called “Up Employment Initiative.”

“It’s a unique partnership between the Barbara Stone Foundation and the Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group and their hotel management company, Hospitality America,” said Barbara Stone Foundation Executive Director Lara Ceisel. “We will be providing some support to the employees who get hired.”

“The “Up Employment Initiative”, which stands for Upward Professionals, is a pilot program designed to bring people with disabilities into the workplace – specifically the hospitality industry.

The program will help support the employment of eight people with disabilities and one intern who will work a variety of jobs at a hotel – anything from front desk to housekeeping.

Some employers said programs like this help during the pandemic.

“The numbers before the pandemic, Hospitality America employed about 700 employees, post pandemic, we’re a little over half of that, so the need to go out and find creative ways for employment in our industry as tourism comes back, specifically in Greenville, to go out and find ways to keep our businesses thriving with good people that have passion and want to work, we came across the Barbara Stone Foundation,” said David Berger, Chief Operating Officer for Hospitality America.

“It’s important for me, because it’s a local foundation that’s been up and running for two and half decades and they’ve done tremendous work in the community and their reputation is second to none, and they continually work with autistic children and get them work ready,” Berger said.

The jobs are with four hotels in Greenville County.

“So, the Embassy Suites right here on Riverplace, the downtown Hampton Inn, and then two Windsor Aughtry locations on Woodruff Road,” Ceisel said.

“We wanted to create an environment where, not only can we hire from Barbara Stone Foundation, but the inclusive environment of benefits and responsibilities that anybody would have in the industry to come in and stand alone,” Berger said.

Elliott Corbin works for Hospitality America as a revenue analyst intern.

“A lot of people want to go the NFL, NBA, or become a musician, actor, actress, growing up. I dreamt of being in the hotel industry ever since I was like six,” Corbin said.

“Elliot had worked with us before, a couple of years ago, and Elliott’s passion for the industry is amazing,” Berger said.

In addition to creating opportunities, the program will provide support along the way with monthly classes.

“We are working to make employment more accessible for people with disabilities, and we’re doing that by educating our businesses in Greenville,” Ceisel said.

“Also, bringing to the forefront individuals that we’ve worked with who are work ready, and who really haven’t had the opportunity for whatever barriers they may have faced via transportation or just lack of opportunity,” she said.

“It’s design to create an avenue or a highway for our individuals to have an easier access to employment too, but to also be supported in their employments,” Ceisel said. “So, the Barbara Stone Foundation will provide that support via job liaison and a professional group or a class that can kind of meet monthly to support the eight or nine individuals that go through this program.”

Ceisel said everyone should have the right to work.

“We consider ourselves the guide to providing quality and equitable, inclusive employments,” Ceisel said.

Corbin said this organization and partnership has already given him a chance.

“I was truly rescued when I was on the verge of having to leave the industry I love,” Corbin said. “I couldn’t imagine life not being in industry, and they saved me,” he said.



Ceisel said a job liaison will get to work recruiting and placing individuals into positions soon.

Ceisel said those with disabilities, who are work-ready, can apply with the hospitality group.

The foundation is also seeking more funding to help with the program. Click here to learn more about the program.