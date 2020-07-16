Upstate nonprofit needs help to build bikes for those with limited mobility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – AMBUCS is a national nonprofit organization with a chapter in Upstate South Carolina.

Upstate S.C. AMBUS President Kelly Keller said the organization creates mobility and independence for people with disabilities in limited mobility.

Keller said the organization primarily works with building bikes for children as well as veterans and some adults.

Each bike can cost between $500 and $1500, depending on the amount of fundraising.

To sign up for their wishlist to receive a bike or to DONATE, visit Upstate SC AMBUCS on Facebook or click here to visit their website. You can also call (864) 729-3117 or click here to send an email.

The organization will holding a virtual fundraiser called Pedal with Us on July 18 and 19. Click here to learn more.