SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – There are several opportunities coming up for you to support an Upstate nonprofit that mentors young girls whose mothers are incarcerated.

Beauty Marks For Girls is a mentorship program for girls whose mothers are in jail and the program offers a robust support system to mentees.

Mentors offer leadership, free health, and wellness programs, gas cards to visit their moms, custom career development, college, scholarships, and more.

The nonprofit’s goal is to send 50 girls to college in the next seven years and maintain their zero percentage high school dropout rate.

Anyone that would like to support can purchase a ticket to the sponsorship gala on July 16 at Larkins at 318 South Main Street in “the L” Greenville area.

For tickets and more info visit beautymarks4girls.com