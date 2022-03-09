SPARTANBURG/GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders with a handful of Upstate nonprofit organizations told 7NEWS, they’re very concerned about high gas prices hitting them hard. That’s especially the case for organizations dedicated to delivering food to those who really need it.

Sally Moore spends a lot of her time fulfilling what she describes as a calling.

“I prayed for a long time about what God wanted me to do with my spare time and Mobile Meals just kept getting laid on my heart,” said Volunteer with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Sally Moore.

She’s a volunteer with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. An organization dedicated to delivering food to the hungry, usually they serve around 1,300 people each day.

But making all those deliveries right now, is getting costly.

“There is starting to be concerns from the drivers about the cost of gas so it’s certainly something on our minds,” President & founder behind Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Jayne McQueen said.

It’s not just this organization in Spartanburg County feeling the pinch at the pump.

Add the spike in gas prices to supply chain shortages and leaders with the Harvest Hope Food Bank said it paints a concerning picture.

“We drive between 20 counties to distribute food and that completely increases the cost of delivering food to the needy counties in our state,” said CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank, Erinn Rowe.

Erinn Rowe with the food bank told us, a handful of the shelves in their Greenville warehouse are nearly empty right now. That’s because she said the grocery stores that typically donate, are dealing with the same issue.

“This is a complete correlation to supply chain issues,” said Rowe.

Regardless of the spike in gas prices and supply chain shortages, leaders with both nonprofits we spoke to said none of this will stop them from serving their communities.

Donations aren’t the only thing people with these organizations told 7NEWS will help right now. They’re also looking for more volunteers.

You can find details about how to get involved or donate below.

Harvest Hope Food Bank: https://www.harvesthope.org/

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg: https://www.mobile-meals.org/