Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a nonprofit ready to accept household items you no longer need. Mary and Martha Services Inc. in Spartanburg County is helping refugees and those seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine.

Marcia and Dave Trott started the nonprofit in 2017. They opened a retail store at 2270 Old Furnace Rd in 2022.

All profits from the store go directly back to the nonprofit, as they are volunteers for the organization.

They’re asking for the community’s help in providing donations to aid those in need.

**Please donate only gently used furniture and household items. Below is a list of requested items:

Furniture:

Sofas

Upholstered chairs

Wooden chairs

Tables with chairs

Chests of drawers

Dressers

Lamp tables

Washers and dryers

Kitchen:

Pots and pans

Cooking utensils

Dish and hand towels

Hot pads

Sets of dishware

Sets of flatware

Mixing bowls

Storage containers

Bedding:

(NOTE: A Set= quilt/spread, sheets, new pillow, bed & pillow protectors, blanket)

Queen linen sets

Full linen sets

Twin linen sets

Pillows (standard)

Bathroom:

Bath towel, hand towel and wash cloth sets

Shower curtains, liners and rings

Bath and toilet rugs

Clothing:

(In good condition, laundered please)

Adult and children’s clothes

Diapers:

Disposable and in all sizes

Cash Donations:

To be used for mattresses, box springs, and essential expendables such as toiletries and cleaning supplies.

To donate, go to MaryandMarthaServices.com

Drop-off Location:

Address: 301 Crescent Avenue in Spartanburg, SC. ( Back side of District 7- Early Learning Center )

Previously: Parkhills Elementary School

Drop-offs are accepted between June 21 and July 12 (gate will only be open between 10am-4pm Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Directions are as follows:

· Take John B. White Blvd to Westview Blvd (Close to Carolina Chicken Shack)

· Turn onto Westview Blvd .

· Enter back side of facility through the back gate entrance

· Drop off items on sidewalk at roundabout near the back of the facility.

· If you have large furniture pieces to drop off and are NOT able to transport them yourself, call Dave at 864-529-8354. He will arrange for pick-up.

For Drop-offs after July 21st, call Marcia at 864-680-8296 or Dave at 864-529-8354.