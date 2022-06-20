Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a nonprofit ready to accept household items you no longer need. Mary and Martha Services Inc. in Spartanburg County is helping refugees and those seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine.
Marcia and Dave Trott started the nonprofit in 2017. They opened a retail store at 2270 Old Furnace Rd in 2022.
All profits from the store go directly back to the nonprofit, as they are volunteers for the organization.
They’re asking for the community’s help in providing donations to aid those in need.
**Please donate only gently used furniture and household items. Below is a list of requested items:
Furniture:
- Sofas
- Upholstered chairs
- Wooden chairs
- Tables with chairs
- Chests of drawers
- Dressers
- Lamp tables
- Washers and dryers
Kitchen:
- Pots and pans
- Cooking utensils
- Dish and hand towels
- Hot pads
- Sets of dishware
- Sets of flatware
- Mixing bowls
- Storage containers
Bedding:
(NOTE: A Set= quilt/spread, sheets, new pillow, bed & pillow protectors, blanket)
- Queen linen sets
- Full linen sets
- Twin linen sets
- Pillows (standard)
Bathroom:
- Bath towel, hand towel and wash cloth sets
- Shower curtains, liners and rings
- Bath and toilet rugs
Clothing:
(In good condition, laundered please)
- Adult and children’s clothes
Diapers:
- Disposable and in all sizes
Cash Donations:
- To be used for mattresses, box springs, and essential expendables such as toiletries and cleaning supplies.
- To donate, go to MaryandMarthaServices.com
Drop-off Location:
Address: 301 Crescent Avenue in Spartanburg, SC. ( Back side of District 7- Early Learning Center )
Previously: Parkhills Elementary School
Drop-offs are accepted between June 21 and July 12 (gate will only be open between 10am-4pm Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Directions are as follows:
· Take John B. White Blvd to Westview Blvd (Close to Carolina Chicken Shack)
· Turn onto Westview Blvd .
· Enter back side of facility through the back gate entrance
· Drop off items on sidewalk at roundabout near the back of the facility.
· If you have large furniture pieces to drop off and are NOT able to transport them yourself, call Dave at 864-529-8354. He will arrange for pick-up.
For Drop-offs after July 21st, call Marcia at 864-680-8296 or Dave at 864-529-8354.