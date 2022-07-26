FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate nurse was sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing prescription drugs from a nursing home.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, Kelly Morgan, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.

We previously reported that Morgan used her employment status at the Quillen Manor in Fountain Inn to get the controlled substances prescribed to the individuals under the defendants’ care.

The thefts are believed to have happened between October of 2019 and June of 2020.

Investigators believe Morgan also trafficked the controlled substances, neglected adults, and was practicing nursing without authorization.

The attorney general’s office said Morgan falsified records for controlled substances and practiced nursing while her license was suspended.

A judge sentenced Morgan to three years in prison but suspended it two years of probation.