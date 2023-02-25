(UPDATE) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has safely located Charles Irby Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing man who is in need of immediate medical attention.

According to deputies, Charles Irby Jr., 55, was last seen on Feb. 22 in front of Anderson Road. at 8:30 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black button-up hooded jacket.

Irby is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Irby or knows his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.