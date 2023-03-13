GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries received a donation of $25,000 along with other needed items from Leadership South Carolina’s Class of 2023.

The money will go towards transportation needs for Connie Maxwell’s Greenwood campus to support foster children across the state.

The Leadership South Carolina group also spent Saturday renovating a volunteer guest home for Connie Maxwell.

“It is with great honor that I am associated with this wonderful group and thankful for their participation in our ministry helping children across the state of South Carolina,” said Danny Nicholson, president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.