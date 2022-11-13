The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. (WSPA) – An Upstate teen who “defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer” when he qualified for the U.S. men’s Paralympic team in the summer of 2021 filed a lawsuit Friday against a teammate, Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and SafeSport.

According to the lawsuit, the teen, Parker Egbert, who is now 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times while in Tokyo for the 2021 Paralympics, which continued after he moved to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado.

The lawsuit states Egbert was reportedly “being violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed by his teammate, Defendant Robert Griswold.”

According to the lawsuit, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and SafeSport had received reports that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates but allowed Griswold to supervise and share a bedroom with Egbert.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee released a statement Friday regarding the lawsuit:

“The allegations brought forth by the complaint filed today are extremely concerning, and we take them very seriously. We’ve made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We’re also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.”

The lawsuit also states that the USOPC failed to investigate the issues and was dismissive of Egbert’s parents and that Griswold “posed absolutely no risk to Plaintiff.” Additionally, it alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport shielded Griswold and failed to inform Egbert’s parents of previous allegations against Griswold.

“Rather, USOPC and SafeSport took extensive efforts to shield and protect Griswold, much to the detriment of Plaintiff and other team members.”

According to the lawsuit, Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming community to carry out a systematic pattern of abuse, “whereby he would seek out and groom vulnerable athletes, specifically minor and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.”

Griswold was a premier swimmer with cerebral palsy who secured gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and the 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Paralympic Games, also breaking the world record in the backstroke.

The lawsuit states that Griswold was added to the SafeSport database in September 2020 for “allegations of misconduct” but had his suspension lifted prior to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

