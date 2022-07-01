GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation.

We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue.

The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to July 4 for improvements and repairs. Contractors identified issues with the pump house, drainage and jet heads.

Officials said the closing helped provide service during the hottest months of the summer.

The City of Greenville said work was covered by warranty and improvements. It did not cost the city additional money.