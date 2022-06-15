GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville will be closed Wednesday morning following a month of operation.

The City of Greenville said the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue.

The park already planned to close the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to July 4 for improvements and repairs. Contractors have identified issues with the pump house, drainage and jet heads.

Officials said closing the feature for two weeks will help provide service during the hottest months of the summer.

The City of Greenville said work will be covered by warranty and improvements. It will not cost the city additional money.