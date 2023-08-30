GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spinning Jenny has announced that it is closing its doors.

The venue posted via Facebook that they’ve enjoyed the last eight years of music, dance, art, community events, and sports but have now made the decision to close.

“Now it’s time for us to move on to other opportunities. You all have meant so much to us and we have made the dearest friends. Your support has been amazing. We hope that you will join us in this last month of events together so we can go out strong!”

According to the venue, the final show will be on October 6th for Rocktoberfest: Dark Side of the Moon.

The property has been sold to developers and is expected to become something new.