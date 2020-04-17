1  of  17
Upstate photographer creates yard signs for high school graduates

Anderson County (WSPA)- The Clemson Insider photographer Bart Boatwright was looking for a way to honor his high school senior son and decided to create yard sign. Little did he know, the idea would take off for friends and family and eventually students across the region.

Boatwright said he began the endeavor to honor the hard work and accomplishments of his son Hayden. His son created a google doc for easy ordering and now you can order them through his Facebook Page.

Bart is charging $25 per sign and even offering deals for entire schools making orders.

https://www.facebook.com/bartboat?epa=SEARCH_BOX

