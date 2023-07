SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate pizza restaurant is closing its door after Saturday.

Sidewall Pizza in Five Forks made the “difficult decision” to close, according to its Facebook post.

The pizzeria opened in early 2020. However, the final day of service will be on Saturday, July 15.

“Thank you so much for all of your support in Five Forks, and we look forward to welcoming you at our other locations!” the Facebook post said.