PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pendleton Police Chief said that a person was transported to a hospital after a chase happened on Tuesday.

Pendleton Police Chief Robert Crosby said that the incident started when he observed a dark-colored minivan traveling at a high rate of speed on South Mechanic Street heading toward Kirk Lane around 1:52 p.m.

Crosby said that he got behind the minivan but it refused to stop and a chase started. Crosby said that he was able to see the license plate and dispatch communications confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Spartanburg.

As the chase approached East Queen Street, the suspect’s vehicle tried to turn left onto East Queen and ran off the road, and plummeted down the bridge embankment beside East Queen Street and onto the railroad tracks belonging to Norfolk Southern.

According to Crosby, the suspect was taken into custody as he ran from the wrecked vehicle. The suspect has been identified as Thomas Devan Capell, 32, of Pendleton. Capell was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the incident.

Capell will be charged with reckless driving, receiving stolen goods, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights.