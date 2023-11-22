SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement officials said the night before Thanksgiving is a big holiday where people are going out to celebrate with friends and family. It’s around this time of the year they see an increase in drunk driving.

With the kickoff of the holiday season, a lot of events are taking place. The Spartanburg Police Department has extra officers out on the streets making sure people are celebrating in a safe way.

Major Art Littlejohn, with the police department, said people need to make a plan to get home safely, before they start drinking, whether that’s having a designated driver, someone to pick you up or using a ride share service.

“This is a time for families, this is a time for people to have fun and enjoy themselves, and we want you to make it home,” he said. “So, we don’t want you to end up in jail, we don’t want you to end up in the hospital, or even worse, in the morgue.”

He said they have more officers in the downtown area, in the city and more foot patrol.

“There will be more arrests, unfortunately, there will be more collisions, there will be more fatalities, people injured. It does increase; however, we are trying to make sure that we slow that down,” said Littlejohn.

Even if you only have a couple drinks and feel okay to get behind the wheel, Littlejohn said buzzed driving is still drunk driving.

“As you have one drink, two drinks, your decision making slows down, your reaction time slows down,” he said. “So, although you may not feel like you’re totally under the influence where you are falling down, if you’ve been drinking, you are under the influence.”

General Manager at Main Street Pub, Adam Story, said Thanksgiving Eve is a huge night for them.

“In my opinion, it’s the biggest. I mean, people come out, everybody comes back into town. There’s so many schools around here, people are coming back from college,” he said. “Down here, we see between 2500 and 3000.”

Streets are blocked off for their Thanksgiving Eve event, but they encourage people to get an Uber if they drink.

“You always want people to do it responsibly, like, you’re out in public first and foremost, so, act accordingly,” said Story.

People like Bryce Byrd said they already have a ride set up.

“I’m here hanging out with some friends who are in town tonight, haven’t seen them in a while, glad to see them, come out and have a great time,” said Byrd. “If you plan on going out to a bar, definitely call an Uber, have a DD, be safe.”

The Police Department starts their holiday enforcement on Thanksgiving Eve, but it continues throughout the entire holiday season.

Littlejohn said last year, across the country, there were 137 fatal collisions during Thanksgiving.