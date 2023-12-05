SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department is sharing tips on how to help protect your belongings and reduce car break-ins during the holiday season.

According to the police department, essential tips to help prevent car break-ins include:

Lock It Up: Always lock your car, even if you only leave for a minute. Double-check all doors, including the trunk and sunroof.

Remove Valuables: Don't leave valuables in your vehicles. Purses, electronics, weapons, and money make easy targets for thieves.

Turn on your lights: While at home turn on exterior lights to help deter thieves from being seen. If not at home, park in a well-lit area near where you are.

Officers suggest if you see something, say something.

To report a crime or any issue requiring police assistance, contact the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.