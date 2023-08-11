BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Blacksburg police officer was charged Thursday for crimes he allegedly committed while on the job.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Richard Todd Campbell, 54, was charged with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

While investigating, SLED learned that on December 6, 2021, Campbell failed to document that he had recovered a stolen gun. Campbell later allegedly told the gun’s owner to falsely report that he had found the gun on his porch.

Campbell was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond. He has since been released.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.