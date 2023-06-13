TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police department is warning the public about a scam where the caller is impersonating an officer.

According to the Travelers Rest Police Department, a suspect is calling residents of Travelers Rest claiming to be a police officer.

While on the phone, they tell the victim there is a warrant or other legal court obligation for them and the caller attempts to obtain money over the phone to prevent the police from coming to arrest the victim.

Police said the scammer will use an officer’s name from the agency’s website, an official address and sometimes an actual number.

The scammer can even make the phone number appear in the caller ID, therefore making it look like an official call.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said it would never solicit money over the phone in any manner.

Any warrant or court obligation must be paid through the court.