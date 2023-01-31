GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate police are warning drivers of a “prank” that could damage their vehicles.

The Greenwood Police Department said it has received reports that people in the city have been hit with a “prank” in which nails, screws, and other sharp objects are embedded in what looks like normal roadway debris (cardboard, rubber, paper, etc.).

This “prank” is causing tires to deflate suddenly and people to lose control of their vehicles.

Police said to avoid running over debris on the road.

If you see any suspicious activity, the police ask you to call 911.