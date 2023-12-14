SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wellford City Police Department is warning the community of predatory towing after receiving local reports in the city.

Officers mentioned as a reminder to residents that all tow companies have to be registered and licensed by the city to legally tow a vehicle.

All parking lots and businesses have to have signs posted if they have a tow company on call to clear their lots according to police.

The police department said to report any nonmarked tow vehicles to the police as soon as possible.

Anyone who lives in the city and believes their car has been wrongfully towed is asked to contact the Wellford City Police Department.