A Pickens post office is changing its name to honor a fallen soldier

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A post office in Pickens is getting a new name.

On Thursday, Congressman Jeff Duncan will host a dedication ceremony at the Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship Hall to rename the post office at 110 Johnson Street after a Pickens soldier who was killed in action in Vietnam.

The ceremony to introduce the newly named “Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office” will begin at 11 a.m. and honor the life and legacy of Specialist Four Charles Johnson Jr. who was the first casualty from Pickens County in 1966.

Beginning his military career in the Army at 17, Johnson Jr. was awarded the Purple Heart, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the National Defense Service Medal, among other commendations. Johnson Jr. was a 1958 graduate of Clear View High School in Easley and a member of Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church.