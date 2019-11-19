Upstate real estate company hosts scavenger hunt to win free home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two-hundred people will have the chance to win a new home Saturday at Topgolf in Greenville. To win, someone has to hit a hole-in-one.

The event is part of Coldwell Banker Caine‘s “Home In One” Giveway. The company started the month long scavenger hunt at the beginning of November.

Participants were able to join the scavenger hunt by finding golf balls that were placed throughout the Upstate. The company gave clues as to where to find golf balls through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Some of the golf balls were given away to teachers, nurses, firefighters, policemen, paramedics and veterans. The company wanted to highlight those they named local heroes.

“We’ve been so excited about giving them a chance to win a home,” Coldwell Bankers Caine Executive Vice President of Sales Amanda Jones said.

Jones said the event is part of a celebration for the company’s new look.

“Home ownership is extraordinarily important. We also want to thank our community for all they’ve given us because we want to give back to them,” Jones said.

The home worth up to $200,000, in one of nine Great Southern Homes neighborhoods, will be up for grabs during Saturday’s golf event.

There are still golf balls left. To enter the giveaway, you just have to find a golf ball and use the registration number found on the inside of the ball box.

“We would love for somebody to win. We think it’s an amazing opportunity for someone to be in a home. Especially one of our home town heroes or one of our loyal customers,” Jones said.

In Spartanburg, Cribbs Kitchen recently handed out 15 golf balls. General Manager Samantha Ryan said there was a lot of smiles that day.

“They were really excited to come and redeem the golf balls. They were stoked. It’s such a cool thing just to go and hit a hole-in-one and you win a house,” Ryan said.

“I definitely think there’s a lot of people in the community practicing their golf game right now,” Jones said.

The “Home in One” Giveaway golfing event will be at Top Golf in Greenville on November 23. Registration will start at 9 a.m.

Coldwell Banker Caine said there are specific places to find the remaining balls. To find out how and where to get a golf ball, click here.